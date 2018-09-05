18.5% increase in passenger flow registered at Armenia’s two airports in August

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. 347 492 passengers were served at the two airports of Armenia in August 2018 exceeding the same month of 2017 by 18.5%, Armenia International Airports CJSC told Armenpress.

1 872 998 passengers were served at the two airports of Armenia in January-August this year, which is more than the same period last year by 12.3%.

It is noteworthy that the passenger traffic registered at “Zvartnots” International Airport in August was a record - 329 665 passengers were served.

Another record was recorded on August 1. That day “Zvartnots” Airport served 11 337 passengers.

In January-August 2018, “Zvartnots” and “Shirak” airports also recorded an increase of takeoffs and landings by 11% as compared to the same month of the previous year.

