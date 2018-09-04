Special Investigation Service makes decision to choose signature bond as preventive measure for Robert Kocharyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The investigator of the Special Investigation Service (SIS)of Armenia has made a decision to choose signature bond on not leavening as preventive measure for Robert Kocharyan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the SIS.

The Court of Appeals approved on August 13 the appeal of Kocharyan’s attorneys against the decision of the 1st instance court to remand 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan in custody.

45 MPs signed a petition to change Kocharyan’s precautionary measure, but the Prosecutor General’s Office rejected it.

The Court of Appeals has examined the appeal of attorneys for two days after which it was announced that the court’s ruling will be released on August 13, at 16:00.

Robert Kocharyan has been charged on July 26 over the 2008 March 1 case, under the Article 300.1 part 1 of the Criminal Code for breaching the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia. He has been remanded into custody. His attorneys appealed the court ruling.

