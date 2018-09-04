Pashinyan says Armenia participated in Artsakh Independence Day celebrations at a very high level   

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says Armenia has participated in Artsakh’s Independence Day celebrations at a very high level, and the rest of the comments are inappropriate, reports Armenpress.

Asked why he didn’t attend these celebrations in Artsakh, the PM told reporters that he visited Stepanakert a week before these events.

“The President of Artsakh in his remarks stated that it is an unprecedented situation that the current leader of Armenia pays three visits to Stepanakert within three months. I think Armenia was presented at these events at a very high level. Armenia’s President, deputy prime minister, ministers, secretary of the security council were present. I think other comments are just inappropriate”, he said.

Asked whether the participation of former PM of Armenia Hovik Abrahamyan in the Artsakh celebrations wasn’t strange, the PM said: “You should ask this question to the Artsakh authorities. I am not the one who decides who must attend the Stepanakert celebrations and who not”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan