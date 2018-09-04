Farmers block Armavir-Yerevan highway in protest of low grape procurement prices

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENRPESS. Dozens of farmers from the province of Armavir have blocked the highway leading to Yerevan as protest to the grape procurement prices.

Farmers are demanding procurers to buy the grapes at the previously set 160 dram price per kg, rather 140. They claim that they have been assured earlier in spring that the procurement price will be 140 drams.

One of the farmers said that all companies were buying grapes at 160 drams, until the Ararat brandy factory announced that it will lower the price to 140, which prompted all other procurers to set the same price.

Ararat brandy factory’s Armavir CEO Arthur Sargsyan met with the farmers, claiming that this is the first time that he is hearing protests about procurement prices. “The procurement price of grapes this year was decided to be 140 drams. If you have other demands, if you are willing to bring forward other questions, I will present it to the management, and the management will make a decision,” he said. He also said that contracts with farmers do not include procurement prices.

The farmers were seemingly unhappy over the CEO’s statement and they continue the demonstration.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan