Taliban announces death of Haqqani terror network founder

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The founder of the Taliban-linked Haqqani network, which for decades was responsible for kidnappings and suicide bombings against the United States and its allies, has died, the Taliban has said, CNN reports.

A statement distributed by Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid to journalists said Jalaluddin Haqqani passed away "after a long battle with illness," adding he had been "ill and bed-ridden for the past several years."

The network, which is based in Waziristan, a tribal area of Pakistan, is linked with both the Taliban and al Qaeda. It also operates across the border in Afghanistan, CNN reported.

His death has been reported and speculated on over the years but this is the first time the Taliban have released an official statement confirming his death.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan