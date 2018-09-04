Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 September

Trump warns Syria not to 'recklessly attack' Idlib province

Trump warns Syria not to 'recklessly attack' Idlib province

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday warned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his allies Iran and Russia not to “recklessly attack” Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province, warning that hundreds of thousands of people could be killed, Reuters reports.

“The Russians and Iranians would be making a grave humanitarian mistake to take part in this potential human tragedy. Hundreds of thousands of people could be killed. Don’t let that happen!” Trump wrote in a tweet.

A source has told Reuters that Assad is preparing a phased offensive to regain Idlib.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration