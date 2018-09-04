Trump warns Syria not to 'recklessly attack' Idlib province

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday warned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his allies Iran and Russia not to “recklessly attack” Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province, warning that hundreds of thousands of people could be killed, Reuters reports.

“The Russians and Iranians would be making a grave humanitarian mistake to take part in this potential human tragedy. Hundreds of thousands of people could be killed. Don’t let that happen!” Trump wrote in a tweet.

A source has told Reuters that Assad is preparing a phased offensive to regain Idlib.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan