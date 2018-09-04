OSCE Secretary General pays working visit to Armenia
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger will arrive in Armenia on a working visit on September 4, the Armenian foreign ministry said on Twitter, reports Armenpress.
During the visit the OSCE Secretary General is scheduled to meet with Armenia’s foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 10:09 European Stocks - 03-09-18
- 10:09 US stocks stood at - 03-09-18
- 10:08 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-09-18
- 10:08 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 03-09-18
- 10:05 Oil Prices - 03-09-18
- 09:55 Japan issues evacuation advisories to nearly 300,000 as typhoon Jebi approaches
- 09:53 Trump warns Syria not to 'recklessly attack' Idlib province
- 09:48 OSCE Secretary General pays working visit to Armenia
- 09.03-21:55 Japan supports peaceful settlement of NK conflict
- 09.03-20:34 We have real chance to raise bilateral cooperation to new level – PM Pashinyan receives Japan’s FM
- 09.03-18:49 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-09-18
- 09.03-18:47 Asian Stocks remain unchanged - 03-09-18
- 09.03-18:13 President Sarkissian receives Foreign Minister of Japan
- 09.03-17:22 President Sarkissian highlights role of teachers in society
- 09.03-17:07 Armenian president dismisses Ambassador to Ukraine
- 09.03-16:37 Kemal Oksuz case, part 2: Top level anti-Armenian Gulenist lobbyist tied to infamous Azerbaijani Laundromat case
- 09.03-16:10 Third suspect in former top judge’s home invasion case apprehended
- 09.03-14:54 President Sarkissian considers recent peaceful revolution in Armenia unique phenomenon all over the world
- 09.03-14:49 President Sarkissian doesn’t consider right to compare education systems of Armenia and other countries
- 09.03-14:14 Parliament Speaker holds meeting with Syrian Ambassador
- 09.03-13:51 Armenian government actively works on creating favorable conditions for foreign investors
- 09.03-13:49 Armenian government received investment proposals worth 1 billion USD over past three months
- 09.03-12:40 Moscow wants to hear Pashinyan’s assessment over prospects of developments in Armenia, says Lavrov
- 09.03-12:34 Growth recorded in tourist visits to Armenia in first half of 2018
- 09.03-12:29 Japan wants to develop relations with Armenia
- 09.03-12:25 We highly value Japan’s permanent presence in Armenia’s development agenda – FM Mnatsakanyan
- 09.03-11:45 Kevin (Kemal) Oksuz remanded into custody by Yerevan court
- 09.03-11:36 Highest growth in past eight years recorded in January-July 2018, says minister
- 09.03-11:31 Japan’s foreign minister visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
- 09.03-10:54 Sarkissian visits Yerevan’s Mkhitar Sebastatsi Educational Complex
- 09.03-10:16 Putin’s dream is to dismantle the EU – French president
- 09.03-10:10 Brazil’s National Museum hit by massive fire
- 09.03-10:10 Soldier dies in Artsakh
- 09.03-10:00 ‘My visit will serve as a milestone for stronger relations between Japan and Armenia’ – foreign minister Taro Kono
- 09.02-21:10 Pashinyan-Putin meeting expected soon in Moscow
20:09, 08.31.2018
Viewed 4064 times UEFA and Azerbaijani MFA comment on Mkhitaryan’s upcoming departure to Azerbaijan
14:04, 08.30.2018
Viewed 3472 times Azerbaijan seeks to arrest Instagram playboy Dan Bilzerian through Interpol for Artsakh visit
18:06, 08.28.2018
Viewed 3422 times I am greatly honored to serve my military experience to my Motherland - Dan Bilzerian starts his Artsakh tour from shooting range
11:44, 08.30.2018
Viewed 2346 times Turkish white collar fugitive wanted by United States apprehended by Yerevan police
12:44, 08.30.2018
Viewed 1772 times Commercial real estate tycoon Samvel Karapetyan included in Forbes Russia list of 100 most influential people