OSCE Secretary General pays working visit to Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger will arrive in Armenia on a working visit on September 4, the Armenian foreign ministry said on Twitter, reports Armenpress.

During the visit the OSCE Secretary General is scheduled to meet with Armenia’s foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan.

