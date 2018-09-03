President Sarkissian doesn’t consider right to compare education systems of Armenia and other countries

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian says the education systems of Armenia, Great Britain, Russia or other countries are not comparable as they have been formed in different environments and have different educational histories, reports Armenpress. According to him, Armenia’s education system should be compared with the past and the unique one must be created.

“I am familiar with the education systems of many countries. But I think it is not right to compare the education systems of Armenia and another country as they are in different environments, have different economic opportunities and different education histories. Our education system has a history of more than 70 years and comes from the Soviet system. It’s a system of rules and organization of format”, he said, in response to the question of young journalists of Mkhitar Sebastatsi educational complex.

President Sarkissian noted that the Soviet system is also a school, and in order to create a new one, it is necessary to know what exists in the world and what has been in that country in the past.

He highlighted the preservation of heritage for the school children. “It’s very important that the heritage is preserved also in the education field. I wouldn’t like to compare the British, Russian or other educational systems with our one. We need to create ours, the unique”, he said.

President Armen Sarkissian visited Mkhitar Sebastatsi educational complex in Yerevan on September 3. He got acquainted with the activities of the complex, talked to the students and answered to their questions.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan