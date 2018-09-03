We highly value Japan’s permanent presence in Armenia’s development agenda – FM Mnatsakanyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with Japanese counterpart Taro Kono during which they discussed the rich agenda of the Armenian-Japanese relations which has been formed during the 26 years of establishment of relations, reports Armenpress.

During a joint press conference in the Armenian foreign ministry, FM Mnatsakanyan told reporters that they have outlined the directions which will move forward quite rich and dynamic bilateral agenda.

“The Armenian-Japanese bilateral agenda has greatly developed over the past 26 years. We highly appreciate the permanent presence of Japan in Armenia’s development agenda. The assistance provided to Armenia during these years is quite significant”, the Armenian FM noted.

He reminded that during these years Japan has provided nearly 300 million USD privileged loans, 79 million USD grants, 11.5 million for technical assistance and training programs to Armenia. “Starting from firefighter vehicles up to the fields of healthcare, education and culture have used this cooperation and the assistance provided. We have more than 600 specialists who passed training in Japan. We have outlined new directions which we would like to develop. I want to highlight the field of innovations which can bring tangible and concrete results in the dialogue, cooperation of our countries”, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said.

He informed that an agreement was reached to jointly work on the development of infrastructures. “Japan also has its engagement in the development process of Armenia’s democratic institutions. We have discussed the cooperation directions on this path, also in the context of the parliamentary elections. We also attached importance to the human contacts which is the base for inter-state relations”, he said.

The FM reminded that Armenia has set a privileged regime for the citizens holding Japanese passport who can visit our country without a visa and expressed hope that Japan will also take step which will allow to facilitate the visits of Armenian citizens to Japan.

Mnatsakanyan also informed that they also touched upon the prospect of launching Tokyo-Yerevan direct flight.

“I have also touched upon the settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, presented the negotiation process. I highlighted our stance that the conflict should be solved exclusively peacefully, through negotiations, within the frames of the Minsk Group. I also referred to the formation of conditions contributing to peace and the importance we attach to that”, he said.

The officials also discussed a number of other issues of the international agenda, such as the developments in the Middle East and East Asia.

The Japanese FM arrived in Armenia on September 2 on an official visit. He is scheduled to meet with President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

