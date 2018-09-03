Japan wants to develop relations with Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Japan wants to deepen the relations with Armenia, foreign minister Taro Kono said during a joint press conference with Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

“We have discussed how we can deepen the relations with Armenia. Japan will cooperate with Armenia in training young lawyers. A decision was made to facilitate visa regime for the citizens of Armenia. Japan plans to join the international support ahead of the expected elections in Armenia”, the foreign minister said.

He stated that Japan in particularly attaches importance to the stability in the Caucasus region. “The Caucasian region is the section uniting Asia to Europe. Stability is very important here. We have presented an initiative for the regional development, the first one is the support of human resources, the second one is the support to improving infrastructures and business environment. We would like the cooperation with Armenia to be based on these issues”, he said.

The two foreign ministers also touched upon the North Korea issue during their meeting. The Japanese FM told reporters that he will continue to take steps to materialize the agreements reached with the Armenian counterpart.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan