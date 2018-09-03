Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 September

Highest growth in past eight years recorded in January-July 2018, says minister

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. In the first 6 months of 2018 Armenia recorded the highest economic growth in the past 8 years, minister of economic development and investments Artsvik Minasyan told reporters today.

“It [growth] amounted 8,3%,” he said, adding that studies show that the trade and services field has contributed the most to the growth with 5,3%.

He said that overall the economic activity index in January-July was 9,3%.

“Industry grew 4,3%, agricultural production volume 4,6%, construction volume 10,4%, trade turnover volume 8,9% and the service volume, which was the highest – 18,7%,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




