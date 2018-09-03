Sarkissian visits Yerevan’s Mkhitar Sebastatsi Educational Complex

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian was hosted today at Yerevan’s Mkhitar Sebastatsi Educational Complex on the occasion of the first day of the new academic year.

The President was accompanied by principal Ashot Bleyan as he toured the facility.

Sarkissian met with the children and talked about their skills and knowledge. The President also took part in the complex’s youth magazine’s staff discussion.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan