Brazil’s National Museum hit by massive fire

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. A massive fire has engulfed the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro, BBC reports.

The fire broke out in the evening of September 2. No one has been injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.

Firefighters are tackling the blaze at the building, which contains more than 20 million items in its collection.

The museum, which once served as the residence for the Portuguese royal family, celebrated its 200-year anniversary earlier this year.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan