‘Past 27 years are history of great success and achievements’ – Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Artsakh on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Armenians on the occasion of Artsakh’s Independence Day.

“Dear countrymen,

I congratulate you on the occasion of Artsakh’s Independence Day. The people of Artsakh made their choice in a historically very difficult situation by declaring independence.

During the past 27 years the people of Nagorno Karabakh passed through wars, destructions, human losses and numerous other difficult trials. But, nevertheless, the Republic of Artsakh was established. The past 27 years of the Republic of Artsakh aren’t only history of heroic struggle, but also great successes and achievements.

Shoulder to shoulder with Armenia and the Diaspora, today Artsakh continues to live and develop. The victory of the velvet revolution in Armenia is yet another proof of the Armenian freedom-loving spirit and unbending will. Today, Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora are stronger because they are more united and freer.

Freedom of people, democracy and the nation’s freedom are integral and irrevocable values for us. The versatile development of the Republic of Artsakh and the society of Artsakh were among the most important goals of all Armenians, and will continue being so.

Artsakh’s security is in our daily focus. The fate of Artsakh is subject to cherishment of all Armenians. It will remain this way as long as we haven’t achieved the issue’s peaceful and fair solution.

Dear people of Artsakh,

Once again, I congratulate us all on the occasion of this beautiful holiday.

I bow before the memory of those who fell for Artsakh’s freedom.

I wish peaceful skies, fair merit and all the best to you.

Long live freedom.

Long live the Republic of Artsakh,” PM Pashinyan said in the address, in part.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan