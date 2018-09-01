Sarkissian departs to Artsakh for Independence Day celebrations
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has departed to Artsakh today on a working visit.
Sarkissian’s office said the president will attend the Republic Day and 27th anniversary of declaration of independence celebrations.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 14:20 Sarkissian departs to Artsakh for Independence Day celebrations
- 14:12 Sole ground fatality in Sochi plane crash ID’d as Armenian-born airport officer
- 14:02 Azerbaijanis screw up own bizarre “border-crossing march initiative”, Artsakh military says
- 13:43 American fugitive suspected in homicide apprehended in Yerevan
- 13:24 Azeri military breach Artsakh ceasefire over 150 times in one week
- 13:20 Putin and Aliyev to discuss Karabakh
- 13:09 Pashinyan congratulates Uzbek president on Independence Day
- 12:50 All souls on board UTair Boeing 737-800 miraculously survive Russia plane crash
- 12:41 Constitutional amendments are up to the people, says Sarkissian
- 12:14 Kids get unique September 1st experience with President Sarkissian himself
- 11:27 Prime Minister’s surprise visit to Sevan school makes the day for joyful children
- 11:27 European Stocks - 31-08-18
- 11:27 Cop arrested in armed attack case involving former top judge
- 11:25 US stocks - 31-08-18
- 11:19 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-08-18
- 11:16 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 31-08-18
- 11:13 Oil Prices - 31-08-18
- 10:50 Armenia’s stability is of great importance for Georgia, says Ambassador
- 10:47 Artsakh congratulates Transnistria on Republic Day
- 10:31 President Sahakyan congratulates people of Artsakh on Republic Day
- 10:24 Sarkissian congratulates Uzbek counterpart on Independence Day
- 00:36 Georgia’s Prime Minister to pay official visit to Armenia soon
- 08.31-20:09 UEFA and Azerbaijani MFA comment on Mkhitaryan’s upcoming departure to Azerbaijan
- 08.31-18:54 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 31-08-18
- 08.31-18:53 Asian Stocks - 31-08-18
- 08.31-18:12 Tariffs of railway transportation of grain to be reduced by 52%
- 08.31-17:56 Yerevan Police catch huge fish: Kemal Oksuz’s controversial past raises eyebrows
- 08.31-17:09 Armenian Prosecutor General’s Office has no information yet about detection of ex-defense minister in Russia or somewhere else
- 08.31-16:42 2nd President Kocharyan’s attorneys submit appeal to Court of Cassation
- 08.31-16:30 Agriculture ministry creates equal competitive conditions for brandy spirit producer and importer in Armenia
- 08.31-16:00 Pashinyan highlights education at awarding event for kids
- 08.31-15:51 Russian military base plays key role on ensuring Armenia’s security – Vice Speaker of Parliament
- 08.31-15:50 Explosion at Russian defense plant leaves three dead, and three missing – no foul play indicated
- 08.31-15:16 ‘No comment on info of anonymous sources’ – Armenian foreign ministry on Russian media report over fugitive ex-official
- 08.31-14:51 Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport introduces new mobile app
14:13, 08.27.2018
Viewed 23217 times Dan Bilzerian registered in Armenian Armed Forces reserve
12:17, 08.27.2018
Viewed 10347 times Romanian Tarom airline to operate Bucharest-Yerevan regular flights
18:06, 08.28.2018
Viewed 2982 times I am greatly honored to serve my military experience to my Motherland - Dan Bilzerian starts his Artsakh tour from shooting range
20:09, 08.31.2018
Viewed 2936 times UEFA and Azerbaijani MFA comment on Mkhitaryan’s upcoming departure to Azerbaijan
14:04, 08.30.2018
Viewed 2776 times Azerbaijan seeks to arrest Instagram playboy Dan Bilzerian through Interpol for Artsakh visit