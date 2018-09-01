Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 September

Sarkissian departs to Artsakh for Independence Day celebrations

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has departed to Artsakh today on a working visit.

Sarkissian’s office said the president will attend the Republic Day and 27th anniversary of declaration of independence celebrations.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




