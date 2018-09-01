Cop arrested in armed attack case involving former top judge

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Law enforcement agencies have apprehended the second suspect in the armed home invasion which took place on August 28, the Investigative Committee told ARMENPRESS.

Three heavily armed gunmen had breached into the home of Arman Mkrtumyan, the former president of the Court of Cassation of Armenia. The attack took place late in the evening when the former court official and his son were inside the house, located in Dzoragbyur, a village about 10km from Yerevan.

Mkrtumyan and his son resisted the attack, and were able to neutralize one gunman. The two other attackers opened sporadic gunfire from assault rifles and fled the scene.

The neutralized gunman, a 42 year old local of Gyumri, was arrested by first responders and later charged. He was later remanded into custody by a court at the request of the prosecutor.

Police were able to gather intelligence and the two suspects who were at-large were identified.

The second suspect is a 33 year old police officer, who was arrested on September 1, according to the statement from the investigative committee. Police also found an assault rifle and a handgun, which the suspect used during the attack.

Police are still searching for the third assailant.

The motive of the attack still remains unclear.

Mkrtumyan hasn't made any public statement yet.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan