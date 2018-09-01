President Sahakyan congratulates people of Artsakh on Republic Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Bako Sahakyan has congratulated the Armenian people on Artsakh Republic Day.

“On behalf of the Artsakh authorities and personally myself I extend my cordial congratulations to you on the Day of the Artsakh Republic.

September 2 of 1991 is an extremely significant and memorable day in our people’s lives since the proclamation of the free and independent republic has thoroughly and radically changed the course of our history.

Our fate was in our hands then and we were the masters and creators of our future. Our generation has assumed a tremendous responsibility both in front of the memory of our ancestors and for the future of the generations to come, our Motherland and the entire Armenian people.

It is this sense of responsibility that has helped us throughout all these years to overcome ineffable difficulties and trials, build a democratic, legal and social state, protect our homeland that has found itself in war, restore the destroyed economy, implement various programs aimed at solving citizens’ social issues, improving people’s living conditions. This very sense of responsibility obliges us be stronger and more solid, united and consolidated, do everything for strengthening and prosperity of our Motherland, fulfillment of our national goals.

This is required by the blood shed by our heroic sons and the expensive price the Armenian people paid for their freedom and independence. Dear compatriots, I once again congratulate you on this memorable holiday wishing peace, sound health and new victories to our people and Motherland,” Sahakyan said in the address as reported by his office.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan