Sarkissian congratulates Uzbek counterpart on Independence Day
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Uzbekistan’s Independence Day.
In the cable, Sarkissian expressed certainty that the boosting of joint efforts for improving intergovernmental cooperation will contribute to identifying potential for bilateral partnership and implementation of mutually beneficial projects in economic, humanitarian and other fields, Sarkissian’s office said.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
