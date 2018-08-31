Armenia comments on Azerbaijan’s request to Interpol over Bilzerian

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan has commented on Azerbaijan’s request to Interpol to declare Armenian-American millionaire internet star Dan Bilzerian internationally wanted.

“Azerbaijan has addressed Interpol on various occasions regarding similar instances but was rejected,” Balayan told ARMENPRESS.

Armenian-American entrepreneur Dan Bilzerian, known as the King of Instagram, has weighed in on the criminal charges brought against him by the Azerbaijani authorities for visiting Artsakh on the sidelines of his Armenia trip.

The “illegally visiting Artsakh” charge, as well as the infamous blacklisting practice, is being used by the Azeri government mostly against famous people, including politicians. The charges and the blacklist are criticized by human rights organizations.

Dan Bilzerian arrived to Armenia on August 27 with his brother Adam and his father Paul.

The entrepreneur, who is also an actor, was granted Armenian citizenship and then signed up for the military as required by law.

During the trip, the Armenian-American internet personality and professional poker player, visited Artsakh. Bilzerian, a gun enthusiast, fired various large caliber weapons, including an RPG, at a local shooting range. After arriving back to Yerevan he visited the Armenian Genocide memorial and then left the country.

Speaking to People magazine, Bilzerian said that he will fight the charges.

Bilzerian, 37, told People that he thinks the charges are politically motivated.

He also noted that he traveled to Artsakh with a group of other people, but he is the only one who was charged.

“They only issued the warrant for my arrest, and nobody else on the trip,” he says. “I think it’s because I am a public figure and they want to try to make an example out of me,” Bilzerian told People.

PEOPLE contacted the Consulate General of Armenia, which said that Armenia has contacted Interpol and urged them to dismiss Azerbaijan’s prosecution of Bilzerian as political. Azerbaijan had earlier requested Interpol to declare Bilzerian internationally wanted.

He told PEOPLE that he has “no interest in ever going to Azerbaijan.”

A day after internet personality and entrepreneur Dan Bilzerian departed from Armenia, Azerbaijan ‘s authorities launched a criminal case against the playboy millionaire known as the King of Instagram.

Azerbaijan launched the criminal proceedings against Bilzerian for visiting Artsakh, the country’s prosecutor’s office said.

