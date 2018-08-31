New government’s key achievement within 100 days is the formation of new economic policy culture, says economist

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. The greatest achievement of the Armenian new government in the economic sector within these 100 days after the velvet revolution is the formation of the new culture of economic policy, economist Vahagn Khachatryan told reporters, reports Armenpres.

“We should have a corruption-free economy which doesn’t accept monopolies and improves the conditions for domestic competition. We all should be satisfied with the elimination of corruption since the main direction of any economic reform is to eliminate corruption”, the economist said.

He also recalled what has been presented by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the government’s action plan which doesn’t contain numbers and assured that it was a right step. “I think not mentioning numbers was right since the philosophy of the economic policy, not the numbers, were right”, he said, adding that there are still more serious issues, such as unemployment, investment field, lack of domestic competition, which need to be solved.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



