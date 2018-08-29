Armenia to have 100MW solar power stations by 2020

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. During a press conference on the first 100 days in office, minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Arthur Grigoryan said that they attach importance to the development of alternative energy in Armenia.

The minister said that renewable energy is a priority for them since it has serious strategic significance for the country.

According to Grigoryan, they’ve carried out works in this regard for the development of solar energy.

He said that the ministry will submit a proposal to the Public Services Regulatory Commission, a governmental watchdog, in order for 100 MW solar power stations to be constructed until January 1, 2020.

Earlier in August the ministry signed the contract on constructing the Masrik 1 solar power station. A foreign company was chosen to design, construct and finance the work.

