Secretary of Security Council, Police Chief get acquainted with service process of police troops conducting combat duty

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan and Police Chief Valeri Osipyan get acquainted with the service process, conditions of the police troops who conduct combat duty in Tavush province, reports Armenpress.

“On August 28 I and Police Chief Valeri Osipyan visited Tavush province to get acquainted with the service process, conditions and issues of the police troops who are in a combat duty and came to replace the soldiers in the border according to the decision of the Prime Minister. Accompanied by the military leadership, we visited the deployment points of the divisions, got acquainted with the conditions, problems and discussed a number of issues relating to the service”, Grigoryan said on Facebook.

