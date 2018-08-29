Investigative Committee releases details over armed assault on house of former president of Court of Cassation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. The Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case over the armed assault on the house of former president of the Court of Cassation Arman Mkrtumyan, the Investigative Committee told Armenpress.

On August 28, at 22:00, three masked gunmen entered into the house of Arman Mkrtumyan: one of the gunmen has been arrested, the others managed to escape. Arman Mkrtumyan and his family members were in the house at the time of the incident.

All necessary actions are being taken to clarify all details of the incident.

Investigation continues.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan