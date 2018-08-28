Davit Tonoyan speaks about necessity of new fighter-bomber aviation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. Ahead of Shant-2018 strategic command and staff military exercises Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan delivered a lecture at the administrative building of the ministry on August 28.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry, Minister Tonoyan presented his vision on the priorities of the development of defense sphere.

Strictly highlighting the steps aimed at the modernization of armaments and management system, as well as raising the combat readiness of the personnel, Defense Minister Tonoyan assured that the works aimed at army modernization are underway in the sidelines of which they plan to obtain also multifunctional aviation. “Till now the Armenian Armed Forces had a nature of strictly expressed ground forces”, Tonoyan said, adding that they mainly relied on air defense. “The times, however, have changed. The mobility necessary for the Armed Forces requires the presence of fighter-bomber aviation”, the Minister said.

