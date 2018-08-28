Armenian foreign ministry representative releases details over replacement process of CSTO Secretary General

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. The launch of process on replacing the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) by Armenia has been followed by a stage of consultations in different platforms of the organization, Armenian foreign ministry’s acting spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan told reporters at a briefing, asked at what stage is the replacement process of the CSTO chief, reports Armenpress.

“Consultations are being held in accordance with the existing rules of procedures aimed at finding consensus solutions, as well as clarifying these rules of procedures”, she said.

Asked whether a representative not from Armenia will be appointed CSTO Secretary General, the MFA acting spokeswoman reminded that during the CSTO summit n 2015 6 member states of the organization made a decision based on consensus according to which the representatives of member states can be appointed as CSTO chief by rotation, according to the Russian alphabet. “According to this procedure, Armenia has fixed the position of the CSTO Secretary General for three-year term and accordingly has presented its candidate, and all decisions in the CSTO are being made based on consensus”, Naghdalyan said.

Armenia proposed the partner states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to start a process of replacing the Secretary General. The Special Investigative Service of Armenia has charged CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov over the 2008 March 1 case under the Article 300.1 part 1 of the Criminal Code for breaching the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia in conspiracy with others. Khachaturov was serving as deputy defense minister of Armenia in 2008.

On July 27 the Special Investigative Service filed a motion to remand Khachaturov into custody. The court approved the motion. But on July 28, Yuri Khachaturov has been released on bail.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan