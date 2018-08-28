Armenia will use its veto right if issue of Azerbaijan’s membership to CSTO and EAEU is considered - MFA

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. In case of considering the issue of Azerbaijan’s membership to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Armenia will use its right to veto, Armenian foreign ministry’s acting spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said during today’s press briefing, commenting on rumors about Azerbaijan’s possible membership to the CSTO and EAEU, reports Armenpress.

“Such discussions really are taking place within analytical circles, but these discussions in such circles are being held based on alleged information. I will express the official position of Armenia’s foreign ministry. If such issue is considered, Armenia will use its right to veto”, she said.

The acting spokesperson clarified that the decisions in the CSTO and EAEU are being made based on consensus. “We have expressed our stance on this matter, and that stance doesn’t give rise to double comments. That stance has been clearly raised by foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan”, she said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan