Aytsemnik Ohanyan substitutes Tsarukyan faction MP Vardan Bostanjyan in Parliament

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. Aytsemnik Ohanyan substituted Tsarukyan faction MP Vardan Bostanjyan in the Parliament, Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan said during today’s extraordinary session, reports Armenpress.

As reported earlier, Vardan Bostanjyan has submitted a resignation letter.

