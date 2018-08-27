President Sarkissian sends condolence letter on death of legendary goalkeeper Alyosha Abrahamyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a letter of condolences over the death of legendary goalkeeper of Ararat-73 football team Alyosha Abrahamyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“I have learnt with a deep sorrow about the death of legendary goalkeeper Alyosha Abrahamyan. He was defending the honor of not only his team, but also his people by always remaining on the high position not only as an athlete, but as an individual.

After Alyosha Abrahamyan’s death, thanks to his legendary play and football biography, the gate of Ararat-73 will remain impregnable, and he will stay in our memory as a deserved defender of “the gate of all of us”. I extend condolences to the renowned athlete’s family, relatives, friends and all football lovers and share their grief”, read the President’s letter.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan