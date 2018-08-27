Dan Bilzerian registered in Armenian Armed Forces

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. American-Armenian professional poker player, “King of Instagram” Dan Bilzerian has been registered in the Armenian Armed Forces on August 27, the military commissariat told Armenpress.

“Today Bilzerian was registered in the Armenian Armed Forces, he has presented all necessary documents”, the military commissariat said.

Dan Bilzerian arrived in Armenia on August 27. He and his brother Adam Bilzerian received an Armenian citizenship on August 27.

He will stay in Armenia for several days, then will depart for Thailand.