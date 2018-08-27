Armenian President congratulates Moldovan counterpart on Independence Day

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of Moldova Igor Dodon on the country’s national day - the Independence Day, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.

In the letter President Sarkissian expressed confidence that the mutually beneficial cooperation between Armenia and Moldova, the future steps aimed at deepening the humanitarian ties will enable to reach the relations of the two countries to a higher level.

He addressed his wishes to President Dodon and the good people of Moldova.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan