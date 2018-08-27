Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 August

Georgian PM to pay official visit to Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze will visit Azerbaijan on August 30, News Georgia reported.

This will be the Georgian PM’s official visit to Baku.

Other details relating to the visit are not provided.

Azerbaijan is one of Georgia’s key trade partners. Last year the trade turnover between the two countries comprised nearly 882 million USD.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




