President of Artsakh welcomes Armenia’s PM at Stepanakert airport

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on August 25 welcomed Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Stepanakert airport.

PM Pashinyan arrived in Artsakh on a working visit, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

