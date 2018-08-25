PM Pashinyan congratulates President of Uruguay on Independence Day

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to President of Uruguay Tabaré Vázquez on the country’s national day, the Independence Day, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“The Armenian-Uruguayan friendly relations serve as a firm base for further expanding the productive political dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries. I am convinced that we will record new achievements and success in the bilateral relations thanks to joint efforts for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries. By using this chance, I wish you good health, and happiness and welfare to the good people of Uruguay”.

