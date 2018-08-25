Official meeting of German Chancellor and Azerbaijani President held in Baku

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit, reports Armenpress.

She was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s deputy prime minister Yaqub Eyyubov, deputy foreign minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

Thereafter the official meeting of Chancellor Merkel and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was held.

The meeting was followed by an extended format meeting during which Merkel and Aliyev delivered remarks.

