Germany to support Armenia in peaceful settlement of Artsakh issue

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. It’s necessary that the Karabakh conflict is settled in an appropriate atmosphere and Germany will support Armenia for that, ARMENPRESS reports Angela Merkel said in a joint press conference with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan on August 24.

“Germany is a Minsk Group member. We talked about that it’s necessary that Karabakh conflict is settled in an appropriate atmosphere and Germany will support Armenia in that issue”, Merkel said.

The German Chancellor paid an official visit to Armenia on August 24, following her visit to Georgia.

Merkel paid tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial. She has already met with Armenian President Arme Sarkissian, visited “Tumo” center and PicsArt Company.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan




