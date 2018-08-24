Germany will spare no efforts for recording progress in visa liberalization process for Armenian citizens to EU - Merkel

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Germany will do its utmost for recording progress in the visa liberalization process for Armenian citizens to the EU, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

“You know that visa liberalization has been completed for the citizens of Georgia and Ukraine, which are EU- associated countries. This issue is also closely connected with migration policy. We expect progress in this issue and we will do our utmost for achieving progress”, ARMENPRESS reports Merkel as saying.

Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan emphasized that during the discussion they recorded that following the political changes in Armenia the statistics of the last months shows that more people come to Armenia than leave Armenia. According to Pashinyan this means that the political changes of Armenia should encourage repatriation, rather than emigration.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan