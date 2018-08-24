Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 August

Germany will spare no efforts for recording progress in visa liberalization process for Armenian citizens to EU - Merkel

Germany will spare no efforts for recording progress in visa liberalization process for Armenian citizens to EU - Merkel

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Germany will do its utmost for recording progress in the visa liberalization process for Armenian citizens to the EU, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

“You know that visa liberalization has been completed for the citizens of Georgia and Ukraine, which are EU- associated countries. This issue is also closely connected with migration policy. We expect progress in this issue and we will do our utmost for achieving progress”, ARMENPRESS reports Merkel as saying.

Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan emphasized that during the discussion they recorded that following the political changes in Armenia the statistics of the last months shows that more people come to Armenia than leave Armenia. According to Pashinyan this means that the political changes of Armenia should encourage repatriation, rather than emigration.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

Belgian Royal Family pays private visit to Armenia 19:47, 08.21.2018
Viewed 19678 times
Belgian Royal Family pays private visit to Armenia

German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia 14:38, 08.17.2018
Viewed 6767 times
German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia

“Armenian velvet revolution” book released 10:07, 08.17.2018
Viewed 2343 times
“Armenian velvet revolution” book released

Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia 17:10, 08.17.2018
Viewed 2078 times
Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia

Armenia’s GDP rises by 21.7% in 2nd quarter 18:15, 08.17.2018
Viewed 2063 times
Armenia’s GDP rises by 21.7% in 2nd quarter



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration