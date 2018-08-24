Armenian President hosts German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Presidential Palace
YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian hosted German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Presidential Palace, presidential advisor Tevan Poghosyan said on Facebook posting the respective photo, reports Armenpress.
“We have hosted German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her delegation at the Presidential Palace led by President Armen Sarkissian”, Tevan Poghosyan said.
Angela Merkel arrived in Armenia on an official visit on August 24.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
