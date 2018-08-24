Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 August

Dzyunik Aghajanyan appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Malaysia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on concurrently appointing Dzyunik Aghajanyan Armenia’s Ambassador to Malaysia based on the Prime Minister’s proposal, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Dzyunik Aghajanyan is also serving as Armenia’s Ambassador to Indonesia (residence in Jakarta).

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 




