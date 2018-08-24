Moscow, Ankara to make joint efforts for return of Syrian refugees to homeland – Russian FM

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Russia and Turkey will make joint efforts for the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland which will contribute to the political settlement of the situation in that country, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said in Moscow summing up the results of his talks with Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, TASS reports.

“Moscow and Ankara are interested in cooperation on this issue which relates to the creation of security conditions and return of the Syrian citizens to the homeland”, the Russian FM said. “We will make joint efforts so that these processes will help to stabilize the situation, solve the issues which are necessary for launching the political process”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



