German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives in Armenia


YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in Armenia, reports Armenpress.

She was welcomed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Zvartnots airport.

During the visit Armenian-German high-level talks led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Chancellor Angela Merkel will be held. Thereafter, they will sum up the results of talks at a joint press conference.

The German Chancellor will also meet with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian.

Angela Merkel will visit the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims, as well as the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies.

