Chancellor Merkel’s visit unprecedented in 26-year-old diplomatic relations between Germany and Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will arrive in Armenia on an official visit on August 24-25.

ARMENPRESS has summed up the 26 years of the bilateral relations between Armenia and Germany ahead of the Chancellor’s visit.

Armenia and Germany have established diplomatic relations in January 1992. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations the Armenian side has conducted 26 official visits to Germany at the president, prime minister and foreign minister level. The Chancellor’s visit among the German officials who paid official visits to Armenia since 1995 is unprecedented. Before this, there have been visits from Germany at the Bundestag president, deputy prime minister and the federal foreign minister level.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties Armenia and Germany have signed 45 agreements in economic, educational, cultural and commercial sectors. 5 memorandums of cooperation in different areas have been signed.

The trade turnover volume from Armenia to Germany in 2017 comprised 132 483.5 USD, and the import - 206 523.3 USD.

On June 15, 2005 the German Parliament adopted a decision on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide. On April 23, 2015 German President Joachim Gauck issued a statement on the Armenian Genocide, and on June 2, 2016 the Bundestag adopted a resolution on the Genocide.

On the sidelines of Merkel’s visit to Armenia, Armenian-German high-level talks will be held led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Chancellor Angela Merkel. They will sum up the results of talks during a joint press conference.

Angela Merkel is also scheduled to meet with President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.

The German Chancellor will visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan.

