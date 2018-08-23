Police troops depart for combat duty: PM attends ceremony of their departure

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the ceremony of the police troops’ joining to the Armed Forces, reports Armenpress.

The PM said live on Facebook that he has already thanked the officers of the internal troops of the police, their relatives for the readiness to conduct an important mission to defend the borders of the homeland.

“The police troops depart for a combat duty to the state border of Armenia, join the Armed Forces to defend Armenia’s state border”, the PM said.

The ceremony was also attended by Police Chief Valery Osipyan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan