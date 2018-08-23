SRC Chairman introduces 3 main directions of expected changes in Tax Code

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Davit Ananyan introduced the three main directions of the changes to be made in the Tax Code, reports Armenpress.

“The first direction is the reduction of alternative tax systems. The second one is to make a decision on the threshold of the circulation tax, and the third direction is the reduction of the burden of income and capital tax through the increase of the burden of consumption tax. These are common directions, but they also have sub-directions over which you will have a final vision formed by the government in September”, the SRC Chairman said.

Asked whether it can be said in general that the government plans to greatly mitigate the tax burden, Davit Ananyan said: “We can state that the government will go to the parliament with the changes assisting the business. It would be more correct to say that we will have a change of tax burden since there is going to be a reduction of capital and income tax through the increase of the consumption tax burden”.

