Public should feel that it receives real benefits from the use of national wealth – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved the action plan ensuring the implementation of the mining industry development concept, reports Armenpress.

During today’s session minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Artur Grigoryan said the mining industry, as one of the key sectors of the Armenian industry, still doesn’t have a concrete policy and strategy which will enable to have a vision and implement concrete actions for ensuring the sustainable development of the field.

“It is expected to develop a mining industry development strategy which first of all requires some diagnostic studies. Based on the research, the directions for solving the issues revealed and the financial assessment for ensuring reforms will be mentioned in the strategic document”, the minister said.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today the mining industry is one of the key sectors for Armenia’s economic growth. “One of our government’s key tasks is to change the model of the economic growth not because that the talk in this case relates to the sale of our subsoil. The economic growth formed as a result of the funds generated by the sale of that subsoil is not inclusive, in other words, the citizens of Armenia do not feel the impact of that economic growth on themselves. On the other hand, we need to take all measures to set a great control on the mining industry, making it more qualified and responsible and defining such operation rules that the public will really feel them: the national wealth is used so that the state and the public receive so much benefits as they really need to receive”, PM Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




