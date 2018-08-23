Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 August

New US sanctions on Iran to be tougher than those introduced before nuclear deal – Trump’s advisor

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. The new sanctions of the US against Iran will be tougher than those introduced before the Iran nuclear deal, there will almost be no exceptions for businesses, US President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor John Bolton said, TASS reported.

Bolton added that the US are ready to grant just two “very limited” sanctions waivers. He refused to provide additional information on these waivers.

On May 8, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. The US president said that old sanctions would be restored, and new ones would be introduced in case Tehran attempted to pursue its nuclear ambitions.





