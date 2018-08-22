Russian border guards apprehend Afghan citizens on Armenian-Turkish border

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. Russian Federal Security Service border guards in Armenia apprehended 5 trespassers on the Armenian-Turkish border, the Russian Federal Security Service Border Guard department told Armenpress.

The trespassers were citizens of Afghanistan who illegally crossed the Armenian-Turkish border. They all are members of one family and have travelled to the EU member states to search for better living conditions.

The trespassers have been handed over to the Armenian law enforcement agencies aimed at clarifying the details of the incident.

