PM Pashinyan receives families of servicemen killed during 4-day war

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received on August 21 the family members of the servicemen killed during the 4-day war in April, 2016 and listened to the problems raised by them, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

“It’s an honor for me to meet with you. I want to thank you on behalf of the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian people for the bravery and self-sacrifice of your children. I believe that their behavior and courage was first of all due to the upbringing they received in the families. Frankly speaking, I planned to meet you earlier, but I also wanted to postpone the meeting in order to manage to make some comforting decision and that decision was made two weeks ago”, Pashinyan said, adding that the decision is about expanding the number of beneficiaries of the Soldier Insurance Fund, which will give an opportunity for servicemen injured or the families of servicemen killed after January 2015 to become beneficiaries of the Fund.

“This means that the families of the servicemen killed during the April war and the servicemen disabled as a result of the war will receive continuous state assistance. We hope that this will somehow ease your troubles”, Pashinyan said, emphasizing that this is a very important moral issues aiming to show the protectors of the motherland that the public and the state stand with them.

The parents of the killed servicemen thanked the PM for receiving them and listening to their troubles. They expressed confidence that as a result of the velvet revolution and the ongoing changes it will be possible to reveal a number of criminal cases, including the one committed during the 4-day war.

Edited and translate by Tigran Sirekanyan