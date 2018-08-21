Asian Stocks - 21-08-18

TOKYO, 21 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 21 August:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.09% to 22219.73 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.40% to 1685.42 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 1.31% to 2733.83 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.56% to 27752.79 points.