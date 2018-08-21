President of Belarus congratulates Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II on birthday

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II on birthday, the Belarussian presidential office said, reports Armenpress.

“Your service is a significant contribution to the strengthening of Christian values, moral guidelines, philanthropy and justice in the contemporary society”, reads the congratulatory letter.

The Belarussian President is confident that the unconditional work of His Holiness Garegin II will contribute to strengthening the trust and friendship between the Armenian and Belarussian peoples in the future. Lukashenko wished Garegin II health, long life and endless energy in his mission.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan