Israel’s foreign ministry official pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan memorial

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. Alexander Ben-Zvi, deputy director general of the foreign ministry of Israel, visited the Tsitsernakaberd memorial in Yerevan to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims, reports Armenpress.

The Israeli official laid flowers at the Eternal Flame.

“The tragedy of the Armenian people has never been questioned. There is a historical question how to call it, but what had happened is a fact that is accepted by all. This is not a matter of making it a topic for political discussions, let the historians decide what name to give to this tragedy”, he said.

He also toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.